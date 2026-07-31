Kyushu Shinkansen Reopens Northern Section as Southern Damage Persists

KYUSHU - Kyushu Shinkansen services between Hakata and Kumamoto resumed on a reduced schedule on July 31 after a three-day suspension caused by the earthquake, while extensive rail damage has left no timetable for reopening the section south to Kagoshima-Chuo.

JR Kyushu restarted operations between Chikugo-Funagoya in Fukuoka Prefecture and Kumamoto on the morning of July 31 after completing safety inspections of the tracks and other facilities.

Services had already been operating between Hakata and Chikugo-Funagoya, meaning the entire Hakata-Kumamoto section reopened for the first time in three days.

Passengers began arriving at JR Kumamoto Station in the morning ahead of the resumption.

"The Kumamoto earthquake happened and services remained suspended, but I finally feel like I can return to my family home. I am very happy," one passenger said.

Restoration work had been underway after track deformation was found at seven locations, including within the Kumamoto General Rolling Stock Center.

The outlook remains uncertain for the section between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo. JR Kyushu said damage including broken rails has been confirmed, and there is currently no prospect for a full resumption of service.

Near Shin-Yatsushiro Station, a rail was found severed across a section measuring more than 50 centimeters, and repairs are expected to take considerable time.

Source: FNN