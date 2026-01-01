News On Japan
Society

Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Searches Continue

Aug 01, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - The death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake rose to 36 on the fourth day of the disaster as search operations continued and survivors faced prolonged displacement, extreme heat and widespread water outages.

Inside Aeon Mall Kumamoto, where an explosion occurred shortly after the earthquake, a stopped escalator led to a devastated second-floor shopping area covered in debris.

Drone footage taken on July 30, three days after the explosion, showed rubble scattered across the floor with barely any room to walk. Sunlight streamed into the building through sections where the roof had been blown away, while clouds of dust occasionally rose from the wreckage.

Clothes remained on display inside one store where the ceiling had collapsed.

Search teams continued looking for anyone who may still be trapped inside the mall.

Seven people have been confirmed dead at Aeon Mall Kumamoto. Three of them were employees of major apparel company Onward Holdings.

The mother of a 22-year-old woman who worked at another store and was among the four other victims described how she learned of the explosion and why she believes her daughter had returned to the building.

The mother said she was cleaning up after the earthquake and initially did not know that an explosion had occurred. Her younger daughter showed her a video of the blast, but she thought it might have been fake or generated by artificial intelligence.

She then turned on the television and realized the explosion was real.

"I sent her a message asking, 'Are you all right?' but it was never marked as read," the mother said.

Her daughter worked at a store near the area where the explosion is believed to have occurred and could no longer be contacted after the blast.

"I thought she might have evacuated somewhere," the mother said. "I thought she might be injured, but that she was probably still alive. It must have been terrible for her."

The woman had initially evacuated outside immediately after the earthquake, where she happened to meet a relative. According to her mother, she told the relative that she had to go back inside.

"The relative tried to stop her, but she said, 'I was told I have to put the money in the safe, so I am going back,'" the mother said.

The explosion occurred after she returned to the building.

Her mother believes her daughter and a colleague went back inside under instructions from the store to place the day's sales proceeds in a safe.

"She went back to deposit the money, for the sake of the money," the mother said. "I want the company to clearly explain the truth."

The company operating the store where the woman worked told JNN that it was declining media interviews.

The overall death toll from the earthquake has reached 36.

At around 6 p.m. on July 31, a missing man in his 80s was found in cardiopulmonary arrest inside an Aeon Mall in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture. The man was reportedly trapped beneath rubble while sitting on a sofa inside the building.

At least 1,526 homes are known to have been damaged by the earthquake. Uki began accepting applications for disaster victim certificates, which residents need to receive financial assistance and other support for rebuilding their lives.

Conditions remain severe across the disaster zone, but private efforts and community support are helping residents meet their daily needs.

At a gasoline station in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, large numbers of motorists formed lines after the operator announced that customers would be allowed to fill their tanks.

The home of the Murayama family, which operates the station, was completely destroyed in the earthquake, but the family has continued serving local residents.

One customer said gasoline had been extremely difficult to find and that he had searched on his phone before discovering the station by chance.

"It is a relief. I can go to work tomorrow," the customer said. "I had only one bar left on the fuel gauge. This has been a huge help. Thank you for opening."

Gasoline has also become essential for people sleeping in their vehicles. Station operator Hiroshi Murayama said his family would continue operating despite the difficulties, although their damaged home was no longer suitable for rest.

"There is electricity at an apartment managed by someone I know, so we can stay there, but it has no running water," Murayama said. "I hope the water service is restored as soon as possible."

Elsewhere in Yatsushiro, a construction company has opened its well water to residents affected by the outage.

"Sorry, we have been using it since yesterday," one man told Wataru Takada, head of Takata Construction.

"That is fine. Use as much as you need," Takada replied.

The construction company is designated on the city's disaster preparedness map as a location where residents can obtain well water for daily use during emergencies.

The man, whose home remained without water, visited with his two elementary school-age daughters to brush their teeth and collect water.

About 79,000 households across Kumamoto Prefecture remained without running water.

"I am grateful that places outside the government are also making water available," the man said. "Having several locations nearby also helps spread out the crowds."

One of his daughters said the water felt refreshing.

Residents are using the well water for cleaning, laundry and showers.

"I have gone to the official water distribution station, but the supply was already gone, and I have never been able to receive any," one user said. "This is an enormous help."

The construction company has also opened its container houses to residents.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Searches Continue

The death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake rose to 36 on the fourth day of the disaster as search operations continued and survivors faced prolonged displacement, extreme heat and widespread water outages.

Typhoon No. 13 Moves West at Violent Strength

Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin), located near Wake Island and moving west-northwest as of 5 a.m. on July 31, is forecast to become the strongest typhoon of the year as it heads toward the Ogasawara Islands, where heavy rain, violent winds and extremely rough seas are expected early next week.

Kyushu Shinkansen Reopens Northern Section as Southern Damage Persists

Kyushu Shinkansen services between Hakata and Kumamoto resumed on a reduced schedule on July 31 after a three-day suspension caused by the earthquake, while extensive rail damage has left no timetable for reopening the section south to Kagoshima-Chuo.

Rescue Efforts Continue in Kumamoto as 72-Hour Mark Nears

Rescue operations continued across Kumamoto Prefecture as the critical 72-hour period approached following the July 28 earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7, with authorities confirming 34 deaths by July 30.

Kego Fault Zone Also Faces Unruptured Segment Risk

The Kego Fault Zone running through central Fukuoka could produce an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7, leaving 1,800 people dead, 800 disaster-related deaths and 319,000 evacuees, according to prefectural damage estimates, as experts warn that an unruptured section may remain under stress.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Police Net Nine Yakuza in Sea Cucumber Poaching Operation

Police searched the Sapporo office of a Yamaguchi-gumi-affiliated crime syndicate on July 31 after nine people, including gang members, were arrested on suspicion of illegally harvesting sea cucumbers off Wakkanai in northern Hokkaido.

Doctor Testifies in Ebetsu Group Assault Death Case

A doctor who evaluated the man accused of leading a fatal group assault on a university student in Hokkaido testified that feelings of rejection had developed into a destructive cycle of anger and violence.

Impersonating an Influencer!? Scammers Shocking Tactics

A fraud group accused of causing about 650 million yen in losses nationwide allegedly purchased popular social media accounts, impersonated their former influencer owners and used the trust built with followers to sell fraudulent side-job programs.

Child Chews on Metal Screw in Kindergarten Lunch

A metal screw about 1.5 centimeters long was found inside the mouth of a 4-year-old child having lunch at a kindergarten in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, city officials said.

Woman Pulled Alive From Rubble

An elderly woman was rescued from a collapsed home by five Vietnamese workers as the death toll from the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake rose to 34 on July 30, while severe water shortages disrupted daily life and hampered firefighting across the disaster zone.

Doctor Arrested for Third Time Over Pinching Schoolgirl Uniforms

A 41-year-old doctor has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a high school girl's gym uniform from her bag on a train in Hyogo Prefecture, marking his third arrest over alleged offenses involving female students' clothing.

Japan Depopulation Accelerates

Japan's Japanese-national population fell below 120 million as the country recorded its largest annual decline since comparable data began, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Tokyo Prosecutor Dismissed Over Improper Relationship With Suspect

A Tokyo prosecutor who played a leading role in a major political funds investigation has been dismissed for having a sexual relationship with a female suspect before her criminal case was resolved and accepting electronic money from her.