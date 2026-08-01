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Top Drug Dealer Accused of Selling Meth Below Market Price

Aug 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A former gang member believed to have held a senior position in Tokyo's illegal drug trade has been arrested on suspicion of selling about 10 grams of methamphetamine to a customer for 150,000 yen.

Kiyoshi Amo, 60, was seen walking confidently with his shoulders squared as he entered a police vehicle following his arrest. Regular customers reportedly referred to him as "Uncle Amo."

Amo is suspected of selling the drugs to a customer in his 50s in Tokyo's Nerima Ward in May 2026.

Investigators believe Amo ranked among the upper tier of illicit drug dealers and was able to obtain methamphetamine at low prices through his position in the distribution network.

He allegedly used parking lots at family restaurants, internet cafes and other locations to sell the drug at prices below the prevailing market rate.

Amo has denied the allegation, telling investigators, "I did not do what I am accused of in this case, and I will remain silent."

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating whether Amo was involved in additional methamphetamine sales.

Source: FNN

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