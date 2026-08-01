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Princess Aiko Arrives in Mie for Historic Ise Jingu Ritual

Aug 01, 2026 | News On Japan

AICHI - Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived in Mie Prefecture on August 1 to attend a traditional event connected with the periodic rebuilding of Ise Jingu.

The princess arrived at Kintetsu Ujiyamada Station shortly after 3 p.m., where she was welcomed by the governor of Mie Prefecture and other officials.

A large crowd gathered outside the station despite the intense heat, and Princess Aiko smiled and waved to those waiting to greet her.

The princess has had an interest in the Shikinen Sengu, the rebuilding of Ise Jingu conducted once every 20 years, since elementary school. As a member of her school's broadcasting committee, she once wrote and delivered a report about the tradition.

During her visit, Princess Aiko viewed timber that will be used in the Shikinen Sengu and received an explanation of the technique of marking the wood with ink before cutting pillars and other structural components. She asked questions including, "Is it difficult to write with ink?"

She also held a bundle of Japanese pampas grass used to thatch shrine roofs and remarked, "It is quite light."

Princess Aiko is scheduled to observe the Onkihiki traditional timber-pulling event associated with the Shikinen Sengu on August 2.

Source: FNN

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