Doctor Testifies in Ebetsu Group Assault Death Case

HOKKAIDO - A doctor who evaluated the man accused of leading a fatal group assault on a university student in Hokkaido testified that feelings of rejection had developed into a destructive cycle of anger and violence.

Yuto Kawaguchi and others are charged with robbery resulting in death and other offenses over the 2024 killing of university student Tomoya Hase, who was beaten by a group in a park in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, before cash and other belongings were stolen.

Kawaguchi and the other defendants have admitted the charges, leaving sentencing as the main issue in the trial.

At the July 30 hearing, the doctor who conducted a psychiatric evaluation of Kawaguchi appeared as a witness and said the defendant had been caught in "a vicious cycle in which feelings of loneliness, misery, dissatisfaction and not being accepted turned into anger and then violence."

Kawaguchi's mother also testified, repeatedly bowing toward the victim's family. Speaking in a trembling voice, she said, "I wanted to at least repay the money that was taken and apologize."

Prosecutors argued that Kawaguchi had led the attack and said he should bear "the greatest possible responsibility and condemnation."

The defense asked the court for leniency, arguing that Kawaguchi's upbringing and other circumstances should also be taken into consideration.

The court is scheduled to hand down its verdict on August 7.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB