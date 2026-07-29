Tokyo Prosecutor Dismissed Over Improper Relationship With Suspect

TOKYO - A Tokyo prosecutor who played a leading role in a major political funds investigation has been dismissed for having a sexual relationship with a female suspect before her criminal case was resolved and accepting electronic money from her.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office announced on July 29 that Masahito Nishida, 48, had been removed from his post through disciplinary dismissal.

Nishida had served as a supervisory prosecutor, commonly known as a "cap," in the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation department and directed frontline prosecutors during the Liberal Democratic Party political funds scandal that shook Japan's political establishment.

The misconduct involved a separate case in which Nishida had personally questioned a woman as a suspect.

According to the prosecutors office, Nishida entered into a sexual relationship with the woman before a final decision had been made on whether she would face criminal punishment. He also received electronic money worth about 3,000 yen from her.

The relationship placed Nishida, who was responsible for questioning the woman, in a private relationship with a person whose interests were directly affected by his official duties.

Nishida had also conducted interviews with people connected to an investigation at a Tokyo hotel. After completing the official questioning, he summoned the woman, who had no connection to that investigation, to the hotel. The hotel expenses were paid with public funds.

Hiroshi Ichikawa, deputy chief prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, said Nishida had accepted a gift from an interested party and undermined public trust in the duties of prosecutors.

The office apologized following the disciplinary action, saying, "We deeply apologize to the public."

During an internal investigation, Nishida said, "I felt that the woman had feelings for me. I let my guard down."

As a measure to prevent a recurrence, the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office issued a notice on July 29 to district public prosecutors offices nationwide prohibiting prosecutors from making private contact with people connected to cases.

Source: TBS