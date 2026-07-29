Child Eats Metal Screw in Kindergarten Lunch

AICHI - A metal screw about 1.5 centimeters long was found inside the mouth of a 4-year-old child having lunch at a kindergarten in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, city officials said.

At around noon on July 27, a childcare worker at Daiko Gakuen Homigaoka Kindergarten noticed that the child's mouth was moving unusually while the child was drinking tofu and bok choy soup.

The worker instructed the child to spit out what was in the mouth, revealing the metal screw. No injuries were reported.

The soup had been prepared by Tofusu, a school lunch supplier based in Toyota, and was scheduled to be served to about 3,100 children at 37 certified childcare centers and other facilities across the city on July 27.

After the object was discovered, the city halted distribution at facilities where the meal had not yet been served. No similar incidents have been reported so far.

Officials believe the screw may have entered the food during the processing or delivery of ingredients, cooking, or serving. The city is investigating the cause.

Toyota said meals prepared by Tofusu will not be served at the city's childcare facilities until their safety has been confirmed.

Source: CBC