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Naoki Prize-Winning Author Keigo Higashino Dies at 68

Jul 28, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Keigo Higashino, the Naoki Prize-winning author whose prolific career produced such bestsellers as Journey Under the Midnight Sun and The Devotion of Suspect X, died of colon cancer in the early hours of July 23, his publisher said. He was 68.

According to Kodansha, Higashino, a native of Osaka Prefecture, published more than 100 books after making his literary debut in 1985 with After School. He leaves behind 106 works, including Eternal Memory, which is scheduled for publication on August 5.

Higashino won the Naoki Prize in 2006 for The Devotion of Suspect X, one of his best-known mystery novels. Speaking at a news conference after receiving the award, he recalled his disappointment at repeatedly failing to win the prize in previous years.

"Every time I lost, I would drink away my frustration, and we would all complain about the selection committee," Higashino said. "I was a boy who really hated books, so I have always wanted to write novels that even someone like the book-hating person I once was could enjoy."

Higashino produced numerous bestsellers during a career spanning more than four decades, and many of his works were adapted into films and television dramas.

Members of the public expressed shock at the sudden news of his death. One person said they owned paperback editions of several of his novels that had been adapted for film, while another said it would be difficult for another writer of his caliber to emerge.

Higashino received the Noma Publishing Culture Award in 2019, which recognizes outstanding contributions to publishing and literary expression. In his acceptance remarks, he spoke of his determination to continue writing entertaining novels while supporting the publishing industry and future generations of authors.

"Today is the youngest day of the rest of our lives, including the future that begins tomorrow," Higashino said. "Today holds the greatest possibilities for the life ahead. I want to continue writing good novels - although perhaps I should not be the one calling them good - that readers can enjoy. I hope I can help the publishing industry earn even a little more and allow young writers to grow."

Higashino was known for his remarkable productivity, publishing more than 100 books after his 1985 debut. His works have sold approximately 109 million copies in Japan.

Television broadcaster TBS adapted several of his works into drama series, including Journey Under the Midnight Sun, Meteor Bonds and Newcomer.

Actor Hiroshi Abe, who starred in the 2010 television drama Newcomer, said Higashino's death had left him deeply saddened.

"Being able to appear in Newcomer became a major turning point in my career as an actor," Abe said. "I am sincerely grateful for the connection I had with Higashino. I offer my deepest condolences and pray that he may rest in peace."

Source: YOMIURI

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