Coast Guard Searches High School Over Fatal Boat Accident

TOKYO - The Japan Coast Guard has searched Doshisha International High School on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury following a boat accident off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, that killed a female student and a boat captain.

Two small boats capsized off Henoko in March, killing Chika Takeishi, a 17-year-old second-year student at Doshisha International High School, and Hajime Kanai, the 71-year-old captain.

According to people familiar with the investigation, the Coast Guard searched the school on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury and seized documents related to the school trip, including planning materials.

It has also emerged that Takeishi's family filed a criminal complaint in July against 11 people, including the school's principal, teachers who accompanied the students and members of the civic organization that operated the boats.

The complaint alleges that those involved failed to exercise the necessary duty of care, including inspecting the site in advance and ensuring student safety when boarding the boats.

The Nakagusuku Coast Guard Office has accepted the complaint.

Source: FNN