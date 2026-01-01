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Doctor Arrested for Third Time Over Pinching Schoolgirl Uniforms

Jul 30, 2026 | News On Japan

HYOGO - A 41-year-old doctor has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a high school girl's gym uniform from her bag on a train in Hyogo Prefecture, marking his third arrest over alleged offenses involving female students' clothing.

The suspect, Satoshi Hakotani, a doctor who lives in Nishinomiya, is accused of taking one gym uniform from a tote bag carried over the shoulder of a 16-year-old high school student while traveling between Kotoen and Nishinomiya-kitaguchi stations on the Hankyu Imazu Line on June 12.

Police said Hakotani had previously been arrested on suspicion of stealing gym uniforms from female students, making the latest case his third arrest.

In earlier cases, Hakotani was arrested in June and July on suspicion of using nurse's scissors, a type of medical scissors, to cut open a knapsack carried by a 15-year-old high school student and steal her gym uniform on a Hankyu Kobe Line train between Juso and Tsukaguchi stations.

Police identified the victim in the latest case after finding several gym uniforms during a search of Hakotani's home, including one bearing embroidered markings. An investigation of security camera footage and other evidence showed that Hakotani had been riding on the same train as the student, police said.

The student did not realize that her gym uniform was missing until after she arrived at school and only learned that it had been stolen when police contacted her. Looking back on the journey, she recalled that a man standing behind her on the train had been breathing heavily.

Hakotani admitted the allegation, telling investigators, "I stole it while commuting," according to police.

He also said the tote bag had long handles that allowed him to put his hand inside, adding that he had not cut the bag with nurse's scissors.

Police believe Hakotani repeatedly targeted trains during school commuting hours and are investigating whether he used similar methods in other cases.

Source: MBS

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