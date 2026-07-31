Police Net Nine Yakuza in Sea Cucumber Poaching Operation

HOKKAIDO - Police searched the Sapporo office of a Yamaguchi-gumi-affiliated crime syndicate on July 31 after nine people, including gang members, were arrested on suspicion of illegally harvesting sea cucumbers off Wakkanai in northern Hokkaido.

The raid began on the morning of July 31 at the office of the Seiyukai, an organization affiliated with the designated crime syndicate Yamaguchi-gumi, in Sapporo's Chuo Ward.

Police suspect that profits from the poaching operation may have been used as a source of funding for the crime syndicate and are investigating the flow of money and the group's organizational involvement.

The suspects are accused of poaching sea cucumbers off Wakkanai between the night of July 13 and the early hours of July 14. The number of people arrested in connection with the case has risen to nine.

The operation came to light after a large inflatable boat capsized during the illegal harvest, leaving one person dead.

Police displayed equipment seized from the group on July 30, including the large inflatable boat and 27 oxygen tanks used by divers during the poaching operation.

Investigators said the boat had been modified so that its air could be released quickly. Police believe the alteration may have been intended to allow the suspects to abandon or conceal the boat rapidly while fleeing, although it remains unclear whether the modification contributed to the fatal capsizing.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB