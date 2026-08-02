Aomori - The Aomori Nebuta Festival opened in Aomori city on August 2, with vividly colored warrior lantern floats illuminating the summer night as dancers filled the streets with energetic chants and leaps.

The festival, which runs through August 7, began shortly after 7 p.m. as imposing nebuta floats lined up along a main avenue in the city center and slowly set off to the sound of drums and flutes.

Around the floats, dancers known as haneto, dressed in traditional summer yukata, jumped vigorously while chanting "Rassera," bringing excitement and energy to the northern city's summer night.

Source: Kyodo