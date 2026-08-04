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Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 38 as More Than 8,200 Remain Evacuated

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - The death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake has risen to 38, while more than 8,200 people remained in evacuation shelters on August 4, one week after the disaster struck.

A total of 12,276 homes have been damaged. Construction of temporary housing for displaced residents began on August 3 in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa.

The earthquake has also dealt a major blow to Kumamoto's tourism industry. A survey conducted through tourism-related organizations found that accommodation bookings for about 66,000 people had been canceled between the earthquake and July 31.

The cancellations have caused an estimated 900 million yen in losses, according to preliminary figures.

The total does not include accommodation facilities in the Yatsushiro area, where conducting the survey has been difficult, meaning the overall financial damage is expected to rise further.

Source: FNN

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