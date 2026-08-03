News On Japan
Society

Woman Killed by Falling Rock While Taking Photos on Hyogo Coast

Aug 03, 2026 | News On Japan

A 39-year-old woman visiting the coast of Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, with her family died on August 2 after a falling rock struck her in the head near the Yodo sea cave.

Emergency services received a call shortly before noon reporting that a woman had been injured by a rock at the coastal site in the city's Takeno district.

Responders found the woman bleeding from the head and in cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman had been taking photographs near the cave when a rock about the size of a human head fell, bounced and struck her directly in the head.

The Yodo sea cave is a popular sightseeing spot that can be approached by canoe and other small watercraft. Entry to the area is prohibited, however, because of the risk of falling rocks.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: ABCTVnews

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 13 Heads West as Ogasawara Braces for Closest Approach

Large and very strong Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) was moving west-northwest near Minamitorishima as of 9 a.m. on August 3 and is forecast to approach Okinawa from around August 6, prompting authorities to urge residents to complete preparations early.

Kyoto Geisha and Maiko Pay Respect to Supporters

Geisha and maiko in Kyoto's Gion district made their traditional rounds on August 1 to express gratitude to teahouse proprietors, teachers and others who support them throughout the year as part of the annual Hassaku observance.

Kumamoto Mall Search Ends With Seven Confirmed Dead

Authorities ended the five-day search and rescue operation at Aeon Mall Kumamoto on August 1 after confirming that all people reported missing had been accounted for, leaving seven dead and five others injured in an explosion that devastated the shopping complex shortly after the powerful Kumamoto earthquake.

Kyushu Shinkansen Reopens Northern Section as Southern Damage Persists

Kyushu Shinkansen services between Hakata and Kumamoto resumed on a reduced schedule on July 31 after a three-day suspension caused by the earthquake, while extensive rail damage has left no timetable for reopening the section south to Kagoshima-Chuo.

Rescue Efforts Continue in Kumamoto as 72-Hour Mark Nears

Rescue operations continued across Kumamoto Prefecture as the critical 72-hour period approached following the July 28 earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7, with authorities confirming 34 deaths by July 30.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Relative With Chainsaw

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a male relative in the abdomen with a small chainsaw in a parking lot in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.

800-Year-Old Sacred Tree Falls at Ibaraki Shrine

An ancient zelkova tree believed to be about 800 years old toppled at Suzume Shrine in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, on August 1, with no injuries reported.

Woman Killed by Falling Rock While Taking Photos on Hyogo Coast

A 39-year-old woman visiting the coast of Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, with her family died on August 2 after a falling rock struck her in the head near the Yodo sea cave.

Princess Aiko Visits Ise Jingu in White Dress

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture on Monday, paying respects at the shrine ahead of her first viewing of a traditional timber-hauling ceremony.

Company Ordered Staff Back Inside Before Aeon Mall Kumamoto Explosion

Two female employees who died in the explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto were ordered by their company to return to the building after initially evacuating following the earthquake so they could place sales proceeds in a safe, company executives said on August 2.

Stray Bullet Grazes Woman's Ear While Driving in Akita

A woman in her 60s suffered an ear injury requiring about 10 stitches after a deformed bullet smashed through the rear window of her light truck while she was driving in Happo, Akita Prefecture, shortly after a monkey crossed the road.

Princess Aiko Arrives in Mie for Historic Ise Jingu Ritual

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived in Mie Prefecture on August 1 to attend a traditional event connected with the periodic rebuilding of Ise Jingu.

Top Drug Dealer Accused of Selling Meth Below Market Price

A former gang member believed to have held a senior position in Tokyo's illegal drug trade has been arrested on suspicion of selling about 10 grams of methamphetamine to a customer for 150,000 yen.