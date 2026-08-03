Woman Killed by Falling Rock While Taking Photos on Hyogo Coast

A 39-year-old woman visiting the coast of Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, with her family died on August 2 after a falling rock struck her in the head near the Yodo sea cave.

Emergency services received a call shortly before noon reporting that a woman had been injured by a rock at the coastal site in the city's Takeno district.

Responders found the woman bleeding from the head and in cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman had been taking photographs near the cave when a rock about the size of a human head fell, bounced and struck her directly in the head.

The Yodo sea cave is a popular sightseeing spot that can be approached by canoe and other small watercraft. Entry to the area is prohibited, however, because of the risk of falling rocks.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: ABCTVnews