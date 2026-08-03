800-Year-Old Sacred Tree Falls at Ibaraki Shrine

IBARAKI - An ancient zelkova tree believed to be about 800 years old toppled at Suzume Shrine in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, on August 1, with no injuries reported.

Police received an emergency call shortly after 1 p.m. from a witness who said a tree had fallen at the shrine.

According to shrine officials, the tree was about 25 meters tall and had been designated a cultural property by the city of Koga.

"This is the sacred tree. I have climbed it since I was in elementary school," a nearby resident said.

Police said the cause of the collapse remained unknown.

Large crowds were expected in Koga later on August 1 for a fireworks festival, prompting police to direct traffic around the area.

Source: FNN