Princess Aiko Visits Ise Jingu in White Dress

MIE - Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture on Monday, paying respects at the shrine ahead of her first viewing of a traditional timber-hauling ceremony.

Aiko arrived at the shrine's Geku outer sanctuary shortly after 9 a.m., wearing a long white dress. After walking slowly along the approach and offering prayers, she traveled to the Naiku inner sanctuary as local residents looked on.

The inner sanctuary enshrines Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess regarded as the ancestral deity of the Imperial Family. Aiko approached the front of the main sanctuary, offered a sacred tamagushi branch and bowed deeply.

The visit was her first to Ise Jingu since she traveled there two years ago to report her graduation from university and the start of her employment.

A series of events is being held at the shrine in preparation for the Shikinen Sengu, the rebuilding and relocation of its main sanctuaries every 20 years.

Aiko is scheduled to observe the traditional Okihiki ceremony in the afternoon, in which local residents transport Japanese cypress timber to be used for the rebuilding.

Emperor Naruhito took part in the ceremony wearing a traditional happi coat when he was crown prince. Monday's visit will be Aiko's first time observing the event.

Source: TBS