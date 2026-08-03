Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Relative With Chainsaw

TOCHIGI - A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a male relative in the abdomen with a small chainsaw in a parking lot in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.

Nozomi Nagata, an unemployed woman of no fixed address, allegedly attacked the man, who is in his 60s, in a parking lot in the city's Izumicho district on August 2.

The man suffered cuts to his abdomen and right arm, but his injuries are believed to be minor. He contacted police himself following the attack.

Nagata remained at the scene after the incident and was arrested on the spot by responding officers on suspicion of attempted murder.

No one else was nearby at the time, and no police officers were injured.

During questioning, Nagata told investigators, "I don't want to say." Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.

Source: FNN