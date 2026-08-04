Security Camera Captures Dramatic Train-Truck Collision

KANAGAWA - A Tokyu train struck a truck that had been forced onto the tracks by a road collision in Yokohama on the morning of August 4, temporarily suspending all services on the Kodomonokuni Line, although none of the roughly 100 passengers and crew aboard the train were injured.

Security camera footage from the scene in Aoba Ward showed a small passenger car approaching from the left side of the road and stopping before attempting to turn right. The car then collided with the truck, sending the truck off the road and onto the railway tracks.

White smoke could be seen rising from the truck before an approaching train struck the vehicle and knocked it onto its side.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the Tokyu Kodomonokuni Line. Police said the woman driving the truck complained of a headache but remained conscious, while the woman driving the small car suffered minor injuries.

Tokyu said the train was carrying about 100 passengers and crew members, none of whom were injured.

A witness said the collision produced a sound like metal striking metal. "It was a shocking scene, like something you would see in a movie," the witness said.

The accident forced Tokyu to suspend services across the entire Kodomonokuni Line. Operations resumed shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Source: TBS