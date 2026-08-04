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Typhoon No. 13 Threatens Japan's Pacific Coast

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

Large and very strong Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) was moving west south of Chichijima as of the 6 a.m. update on August 4, bringing severe weather to the Ogasawara Islands before an expected approach to Okinawa later in the week.

The typhoon was located over waters southeast of the Ogasawara Islands at 3 a.m., with a central atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second and maximum gusts of 60 meters per second. It was traveling west at 25 kilometers per hour.

The Ogasawara Islands face the risk of intense rain, very strong winds and severe weather from August 4 through August 5 as the typhoon makes its closest approach. Seas are expected to become extremely rough, with waves and winds capable of strengthening rapidly.

Residents and visitors are being urged to stay away from beaches and ports and remain in safe locations until conditions improve.

Dolphin is forecast to maintain its strength as it continues generally westward. It is expected to approach Okinawa's Daito Islands as a strong typhoon on August 6 before moving closer to Okinawa's main island and the Amami Islands on August 7.

The storm could remain close to its current intensity as it approaches and passes near Okinawa's main island around August 8. Prolonged strong winds and rain are possible, along with thunderstorms, high waves and violent gusts.

The approach could disrupt flights, ferry services and other transportation. People planning to travel to the Nansei Islands are being advised to check the latest typhoon forecasts and transportation information frequently.

High waves are also spreading far beyond the storm's center. Seas will become rough along the Pacific coasts of Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu, as well as around the Izu Islands.

Some coastal areas on the Pacific side of western Japan could see waves exceeding 6 meters, while waves near the center of the typhoon may rise above 10 meters.

Swells generated by the storm could reach coastal areas from Okinawa through western and eastern Japan and as far north as the Pacific coast of Tohoku, even in places far from the typhoon.

People are being urged to avoid swimming and other marine leisure activities and to exercise extreme caution around coastal transportation as dangerous swells spread across a wide area.

Source: ウェザーニュース

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