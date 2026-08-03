Haneda Airport Tightens Baggage Check-In Rules

TOKYO - Six airlines, including All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Air Do, will move the baggage check-in deadline for domestic flights at Haneda Airport to 30 minutes before departure from September 1.

The current guideline is generally 20 minutes before departure or later, depending on the airline.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, while flight delays caused by congested schedules and passengers bringing excessive baggage into aircraft cabins have become a growing concern.

Source: TBS