All 54 Japanese Frog Species in Special Exhibition

Wakayama - All 54 frog species found in Japan have been brought together for a special exhibition at the Wakayama Prefectural Museum of Natural History in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture.

The Great Frog Exhibition features every frog species inhabiting Japan, with visitors able to observe 47 of them alive. The remaining seven species cannot be collected because they are designated natural monuments or are otherwise protected.

The exhibition also includes specimens of the Sado frog, an endangered species native to Sado Island, and the Amami Ishikawa's frog, which lives on Amami Oshima and is often described as "Japan's most beautiful frog."

Children visiting the museum were seen enthusiastically examining the wide variety of frogs.

The Great Frog Exhibition runs through August 30.

Source: ABCTVnews