Powerful Typhoon No. 13 to Approach Okinawa Later This Week

NAHA - Large and very strong Typhoon No. 13, known as Dolphin, was moving west-northwest near the Ogasawara Islands as of the 3 p.m. update on August 3 and is forecast to make its closest approach to the islands on August 4 before heading toward Okinawa and the Amami Islands later in the week.

The typhoon was traveling at 25 kilometers per hour with a central atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second and maximum gusts of 60 meters per second.

Satellite images showed a clearly defined eye and a well-organized circular cloud system. Some gaps were beginning to appear in the clouds as dry air entered the storm, but Dolphin continued to maintain very strong intensity.

The typhoon is expected to pass near the Ogasawara Islands while retaining its strength. Winds and rain are forecast to intensify across the islands, with the storm making its closest approach around the afternoon of August 4.

Dolphin is then forecast to continue westward and weaken slightly to a strong typhoon before reaching waters east of Okinawa around August 7. It is expected to retain enough strength to bring violent winds to Okinawa and the Amami Islands as it moves through the region.

The first major effects will be felt in the Ogasawara Islands, followed by increasingly severe conditions around Okinawa from August 6 through August 7. Residents are being urged to monitor the storm's path and complete preparations for strong winds and heavy rain.

Rain is expected to become more frequent around the Ogasawara Islands before spreading toward Okinawa as the typhoon advances west.

Moist air circulating around the storm could also increase rainfall in Kyushu, particularly along its Pacific side. Developing clouds may cross the Kyushu Mountains and bring periods of heavy rain into Kumamoto Prefecture, even though the region will remain some distance from the typhoon's center.

Winds are forecast to strengthen sharply around the Ogasawara Islands on August 4. The area of strong winds will then move west, reaching the Daito Islands as early as August 5 before spreading across Okinawa and the Amami Islands.

Violent winds are possible across the Nansei Islands as the storm approaches, with Okinawa potentially entering the typhoon's storm-force wind zone.

Dangerous waves will affect an even wider area. Large swells have already reached the Ogasawara Islands, and waves exceeding 10 meters are forecast as the storm passes nearby.

Swells are expected to reach the Nansei Islands well before the typhoon itself, with waves of more than 10 meters possible around the region by August 6.

Marine leisure activities should be avoided as seas are expected to become extremely dangerous, even before the strongest winds and rain arrive.

Source: ウェザーニュース