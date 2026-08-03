Record 40.3-Degree Heat Forces Disaster Cleanup to Stop

Kumamoto - Kumamoto residents struggling to recover from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake were forced to halt cleanup work on August 3 as the temperature in Kumamoto City reached 40.3 degrees Celsius, adding a second life-threatening disaster to communities already devastated by the quake.

The temperature was recorded at 2:23 p.m., exceeding an earlier forecast of 40 degrees, which itself would have marked the first such reading in Kumamoto since observations began.

In Hikawa, which registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7 during the earthquake, streets remained lined with damaged homes, discarded furniture and building materials. Cleanup work continued during the morning, but most residents stopped shortly after noon as the heat became increasingly dangerous.

A television crew reporting from the town at around 1:50 p.m. described conditions as so severe that it was difficult to keep their eyes open or breathe comfortably, even while standing in the shade. Sweat continued to pour from their arms and faces.

The nearest observation point, in neighboring Yatsushiro, had already recorded 38 degrees as of 1 p.m.

Volunteers who traveled from Nagasaki Prefecture distributed shaved ice to residents and workers during the morning. Survivors briefly smiled as they rested and continued clearing debris, but by early afternoon almost no one could be seen working outside.

Residents said they had abandoned cleanup operations because the heat made them fear for their lives. Some rested in shaded areas, while others remained inside vehicles to escape the temperature.

Hikawa opened a temporary collection site for disaster waste on August 3, but little debris had arrived because residents were unable to continue working through the afternoon. The heat has slowed the removal of furniture, construction materials and other waste from damaged homes.

The earthquake will mark its first anniversary week on August 4. Recovery work remains difficult as intense heat continues through the day and overnight temperatures offer residents little relief.

Commentator Toru Hashimoto said Japan had experienced many major earthquakes but had never faced a disaster combining severe earthquake damage with temperatures approaching 40 degrees.

"This is two natural disasters at the same time," Hashimoto said. "People cannot work during the afternoon. We should be telling them to stay inside and remain somewhere cool."

He warned that conventional disaster-response methods would not be sufficient and said authorities may need to consider wider evacuations from the affected area.

"The way we dealt with previous disasters will not work," Hashimoto said. "People understandably want to clean up, but unless they are careful, this could lead to disaster-related deaths."

Temperatures remain high even in the early morning, rising sharply by 8 or 9 a.m., while tropical nights have prevented homes and evacuation centers from cooling after sunset.

Hashimoto criticized Japan's political leadership for focusing on military hardware and terminology while lacking immediate measures to protect residents from natural disasters.

"Politicians talk about nuclear submarines, missiles, a national defense force and changing the names of Self-Defense Forces ranks, as though that alone means they are responsible for national defense," he said. "But if they cannot even help residents facing this situation, what will they do in a real emergency?"

He said responding to natural disasters should also be regarded as part of national defense and urged lawmakers to set aside political rhetoric and provide immediate assistance to Kumamoto residents.

"The fact that there are no measures available now shows the state of Japan's so-called national defense," Hashimoto said. "Politicians should stop making forceful statements for a moment and help the people of Kumamoto immediately."

Source: KTV NEWS