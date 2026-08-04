New Bridge Opens Between Otemachi-Marunouchi and Kanda

TOKYO - A new pedestrian bridge has opened across the Nihonbashi River, connecting the Otemachi-Marunouchi business district with the neighboring Kanda area as part of a redevelopment project aimed at improving access and revitalizing central Tokyo.

The newly opened Nakadori Promenade Bridge was developed through a partnership between Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward and Mitsubishi Estate.

The project effectively extends Nakadori, a major street running through Otemachi and Marunouchi, toward Kanda, making it easier for pedestrians to move between the two districts and encouraging greater activity throughout the area.

A barrier-free emergency pier has also been constructed along the Nihonbashi River. During disasters, the pier is expected to serve as a supplementary transportation base for moving personnel and supplies, strengthening the area's emergency response capabilities.

The redevelopment also includes construction of the 26-story Otemachi Gate Building. In addition to offices and restaurants, the building is scheduled to house a facility where people involved in agriculture and the food service industry can meet and collaborate.

大手町・丸の内と神田を結ぶ新たな橋が開通 日本橋川に歩行者専用の新たな橋が開通し、東京都心の大手町・丸の内エリアと隣接する神田エリアが結ばれました。利便性の向上と地域活性化を目指す再開発事業の一環です。

连接大手町、丸之内与神田的新桥开通 一座横跨日本桥川的新建人行桥正式开通，将东京都中心的大手町、丸之内商务区与相邻的神田地区连接起来。该桥是旨在改善交通便利性和推动地区振兴的再开发项目的一部分。

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS