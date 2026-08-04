New Bridge Opens Between Otemachi-Marunouchi and Kanda

TOKYO - A new pedestrian bridge has opened across the Nihonbashi River, connecting the Otemachi-Marunouchi business district with the neighboring Kanda area as part of a redevelopment project aimed at improving access and revitalizing central Tokyo.
The newly opened Nakadori Promenade Bridge was developed through a partnership between Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward and Mitsubishi Estate.
The project effectively extends Nakadori, a major street running through Otemachi and Marunouchi, toward Kanda, making it easier for pedestrians to move between the two districts and encouraging greater activity throughout the area.
A barrier-free emergency pier has also been constructed along the Nihonbashi River. During disasters, the pier is expected to serve as a supplementary transportation base for moving personnel and supplies, strengthening the area's emergency response capabilities.
The redevelopment also includes construction of the 26-story Otemachi Gate Building. In addition to offices and restaurants, the building is scheduled to house a facility where people involved in agriculture and the food service industry can meet and collaborate.
Source: TOKYO MX NEWS