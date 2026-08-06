Toyota Futuristic City Begins Recruiting Residents

SHIZUOKA - Toyota Motor has begun recruiting residents of Shizuoka Prefecture to live in Woven City, its experimental community for developing future technologies, with about 25 households expected to move into the site for two years from March 2027.

Woven City began operations in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, in September 2025 as a testing ground for technologies and services that Toyota hopes will become part of everyday life in the future.

About 100 people from 50 households currently live in the city.

The latest recruitment is aimed at residents who will move into Woven City and participate in demonstration projects. Applications will be accepted through August 19.

Toyota plans to select about 25 households, whose members will live in Woven City for two years beginning in March 2027.

To be eligible, the household representative must be at least 18 years old and have a registered address in Shizuoka Prefecture as of August 5.

Woven by Toyota said it intends to use feedback from participants to further develop the city and its experimental programs.

Source: SBSnews6