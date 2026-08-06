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Students Design Future Lunar City in Minecraft Using JAXA Materials

Aug 06, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA - University students in Shizuoka have designed a future lunar city using the globally popular game Minecraft and educational materials supervised by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, combining programming and spatial design to explore how people could live safely and sustainably on the moon.

Students from the Faculty of Art and Design at Tokoha University presented their virtual vision of a future lunar society on July 28.

The teams were asked to consider the dangers and practical challenges of living on the moon while designing homes, public spaces and other elements of a comfortable settlement.

"Our group designed housing on the lunar surface," said second-year student Sora Akahori. "Because there is also a risk from meteorites on the moon, we placed the homes underground to ensure safety."

Another design featured a structure protected by materials intended to withstand the moon's harsh environment.

"It has a framework made using regolith and is covered by a reinforced glass dome that can withstand radiation and meteorite impacts," said second-year student Haruhi Mizuno.

Minecraft, developed in Sweden in 2009, allows players to freely create buildings, landscapes and entire worlds using blocks.

Tokoha University offers design and programming classes using the game, with Minecraft education specialist Shuichi Tatsunami serving as a visiting professor.

Working in teams, the students created their own visions of a future city while considering how a sustainable community could operate on the lunar surface.

"When I think of something I want to do and look into it, I find that there is code for it," said second-year student Ai Otani. "You can learn programming that goes beyond simply playing a game. I thought that was amazing."

Tatsunami said Minecraft encourages students to take an active role in their education.

"The students develop the motivation to learn, discover and create for themselves," he said. "I believe that is Minecraft's strength."

Through the course, the students studied programming and spatial design while developing creativity and problem-solving skills.

Source: SBSnews6

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