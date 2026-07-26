Japan Confirms Rare Earths in Deep-Sea Mud

TOKYO - Multiple rare earth elements essential for high-tech products have been confirmed in mud extracted from the deep seabed off Minamitorishima, Japan's easternmost island.

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology said analysis of about 50 tons of mud collected in February 2026 by the deep-sea scientific drilling vessel Chikyu found several rare and highly valuable rare earth elements.

The materials included yttrium and dysprosium, which are used in magnets for electric vehicle drive motors and other advanced technologies.

Japan currently relies heavily on China for rare earth supplies, raising expectations that the offshore deposits could support domestic production.

The agency plans to conduct a full-scale mining trial in the same area for about one month starting in February 2027.