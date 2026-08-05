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Supermarket Becomes Lifeline for Quake-Stricken Kumamoto

Aug 05, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - Nine days after the Kumamoto earthquake, a supermarket in Hikawa, where the strongest seismic intensity of 7 was recorded, is moving toward reopening while providing free groundwater to residents as about 3,200 households remain without running water.

Temperatures were forecast to approach extreme levels on August 5, including 39 degrees Celsius in Kumamoto City, prompting calls for strict precautions against heatstroke.

More than a week after the earthquake, employees at the supermarket were still occupied with cleanup work. The store was forced to discard large quantities of merchandise after water and electricity supplies remained cut off for six days following the disaster.

Electricity was restored on August 4 for the first time in a week, allowing the store to resume using air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

However, the intense heat has complicated efforts to reopen. Strong sunlight pushed a thermometer at the site to 40.4 degrees Celsius.

About 3,200 households in Hikawa were still without water as of August 4. The supermarket has been pumping groundwater to cope with the heat and is providing it free of charge to local residents.

Many people quickly began visiting the store, raising hopes that it can fully reopen as soon as possible and resume its role as both a gathering place and a vital source of daily necessities for the community.

Source: FNN

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