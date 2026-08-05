High School Girl Injured in Pencil Attack

HOKKAIDO - A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old high school girl in the neck with a mechanical pencil at a store in Hakodate, Hokkaido, around noon on August 4.

Hakodate Central Police Station identified the suspect as a Hakodate resident who described himself as unemployed.

Police said the man allegedly attacked the girl with intent to kill at the store in the city's Mihara 3-chome district, causing an injury to her neck.

Immediately after the incident, the man called police himself and said, "I stabbed a woman with a mechanical pencil." Officers who arrived at the scene arrested him on the spot.

The girl suffered a minor injury, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect and the girl did not know each other.

The man has admitted stabbing her with the mechanical pencil, but police have not determined whether he has admitted intending to kill her.

Police are investigating his motive and the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Source: STVニュース北海道