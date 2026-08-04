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Kyoto Prison Officer Indicted Over Alleged 200,000-Yen Bribery Deal

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - A correctional officer at Kyoto Prison has been indicted on suspicion of agreeing to accept 200,000 yen from three inmates in return for providing them with unspecified favors, raising concerns about staff-inmate relations one year after Japan introduced its new imprisonment system focused on rehabilitation.

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office said on August 3 that the officer, identified by the surname Yoshizawa, had been indicted on a bribery charge. The three inmates were also charged with offering a bribe, although one was dealt with through a summary indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Yoshizawa agreed in March to receive the money from inmates surnamed Shimohama, Matsumoto and Dos Santos in exchange for granting them favorable treatment.

The prosecutors office has not disclosed what favors were allegedly promised or whether Yoshizawa ultimately received the money.

Shimohama and Matsumoto filed a criminal complaint on July 31, arguing that the case involved Yoshizawa, who they claimed was being threatened by a long-term inmate, coercing the two men to prepare the money. The circumstances surrounding that claim are expected to be examined during court proceedings.

A similar case occurred at Kyoto Prison in 2014, when a correctional officer was arrested on suspicion of agreeing to accept 50,000 yen from an inmate in return for providing favorable treatment. The officer was later convicted.

Tadaaki Nakagawa, a former head of the Tokyo Regional Correction Headquarters who worked in corrections for more than 40 years, said the latest case suggested that similar misconduct may be recurring inside prisons.

Nakagawa said the relationship between prison officers and inmates has become more complex since Japan introduced confinement sentences in June 2025.

The new system abolished the distinction between imprisonment with compulsory labor and imprisonment without labor. Instead of uniformly requiring prison work, correctional authorities can provide rehabilitation, education and treatment programs tailored to individual inmates, with the aim of reducing repeat offenses and helping prisoners return to society.

Dialogue between officers and inmates has become an important part of that approach as prisons seek to improve inmates' communication skills and prepare them for life after release.

Nakagawa said increased communication was necessary but warned that some officers may have difficulty distinguishing professional dialogue from inappropriate personal relationships.

"Officers must clearly understand what they are not allowed to say or do," he said, adding that formal rules governing staff conduct are already in place.

He said efforts to emphasize rehabilitation rather than punishment were a positive development, particularly because poor communication skills and social isolation can make it difficult for former inmates to find work and may contribute to reoffending.

However, the increased emphasis on personal interaction also requires correctional officers to maintain firm professional boundaries, Nakagawa said.

Further details of the alleged arrangement, including the nature of the favors and the relationships among the officer and inmates, are expected to emerge during the trial.

Source: KTV NEWS

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