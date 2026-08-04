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Six Boys Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Raw Eggs at Police

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

AICHI - Six boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties after allegedly riding motorized bicycles and throwing raw eggs at police officers in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture.

Aichi Prefectural Police released footage showing a boy on a motorized bicycle apparently throwing a raw egg toward an officer.

Police have not disclosed whether the six suspects have admitted to the allegations, but investigators said the boys described their actions as something they had done "for fun."

At least one of those arrested is a member of a motorcycle gang. The boys reportedly used the term "porioni" to describe provoking police officers and then fleeing from them.

Source: CBC

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