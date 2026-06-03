Ferry Service Between Ishigaki and Taiwan Resumes After 18 Years

NAHA - A new ferry service linking Ishigaki Island and Taiwan has begun operations, marking the return of a regular maritime route between the two destinations for the first time in 18 years.

The ferry, named Yaima Maru and operated by Shosen Yaima, is 160 meters long and features 122 passenger cabins, with capacity for up to 545 passengers.

The vessel connects Ishigaki Port with Keelung in northern Taiwan, covering the approximately 270-kilometer route in about eight hours each way.

Regular ferry services between Ishigaki and Taiwan were discontinued in 2008. The launch of Yaima Maru restores the route after an 18-year absence.

On May 29th, Yaima Maru made its first arrival at Ishigaki Port, where a commemorative ceremony was held. Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama and other local officials welcomed representatives from Taiwan to celebrate the occasion.

Nakayama said: "I hope this route will encourage more people to travel between our regions, create new business opportunities and exchanges, revitalize the local economy, and provide greater opportunities for international interaction among younger generations."

For the time being, Yaima Maru will operate one round trip per week. The service is scheduled to increase to two round trips per week beginning in July.

Source: OTV