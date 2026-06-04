News On Japan
Travel

Punch-kun Faces Security Challenges Following Monkey Business

Jun 04, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A young Japanese macaque named Punch-kun has captured hearts around the world at a zoo near Tokyo, but the animal's growing popularity is now creating unexpected challenges, particularly after an American prankster dressed in a yellow suit entered the monkey enclosure, prompting renewed concerns over animal welfare and visitor behavior.

Punch-kun, who lives at Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Chiba Prefecture's Ichikawa City, became an internet sensation after his mother abandoned him shortly after birth. The young macaque won fans with his attachment to an orangutan stuffed toy that serves as a surrogate companion, rarely letting it out of his sight. He is set to celebrate his first birthday next month.

His popularity has brought visitors from across Japan and abroad, eager to catch a glimpse of the monkey whose unusual upbringing has been widely featured in television programs and online videos.

However, the attention took an unwelcome turn when a man later identified as an American content creator entered the zoo's monkey mountain enclosure without authorization while dressed in a bright yellow suit. Footage of the stunt spread online, drawing criticism and raising questions about the impact of social media-driven behavior on animal facilities.

Zoo officials said the intrusion posed risks not only to the individual involved but also to the monkeys, which can become stressed or behave unpredictably when confronted with unfamiliar situations. No injuries were reported, but the incident has forced staff to reconsider how to balance public access with animal safety.

The controversy has even led to discussions about restricting photography within the zoo, a measure some staff members acknowledge would be unpopular but may be necessary if visitors continue to prioritize social media content over following rules.

"I don't think it's appropriate myself," one zoo official said when discussing the possibility of a photography ban, reflecting the difficult position facing staff.

For now, Punch-kun continues to spend his days playing, exploring and clutching his beloved stuffed companion, seemingly unaware of the debate surrounding his fame. Zoo officials hope visitors will continue to enjoy watching him grow while respecting the boundaries that keep both animals and people safe.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Mad Bear On The Looose Despite Hit With Tranquilizer

A bear that injured four people in Fukushima City escaped despite efforts to capture it using tranquilizer darts and box traps, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain on high alert.

Typhoon Jangmi Leaves Trail of Destruction Across Japan

Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) swept across Japan on June 3rd, bringing record-breaking rainfall, widespread flooding, landslides, transport disruptions, and powerful winds, while prompting Tokyo's first-ever issuance of a Level 4 danger alert under the country's new weather warning system. The storm also exposed challenges surrounding evacuation behavior, as many residents chose not to leave their homes despite official warnings affecting more than 1.6 million people across the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Plaster Falls Off Walls of Himeji Castle Following Typhoon

A section of wall plaster and part of a roof eave were found damaged at Himeji Castle, the UNESCO World Heritage site in Hyogo Prefecture, on June 4th, with officials investigating whether strong winds from Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) were responsible.

Body Found in River Identified as Suspect in Mother-Daughter Murder Case

A body discovered in a river in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as 42-year-old Kenji Oyama, the suspect wanted nationwide in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter last month, police announced on June 4th.

Local Residents Struggle to Respond as New Disaster Warning

As Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) struck Wakayama Prefecture on June 3rd, the storm became the first major test of Japan's newly introduced disaster weather warning system, revealing both the benefits of earlier evacuation calls and the challenges local authorities faced in helping residents understand and respond to the new alerts.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Typhoon Forming in South China Sea?

A newly formed tropical depression in the South China Sea could bring another round of heavy rain to western Japan as it interacts with the seasonal rain front, meteorologists have warned, only days after Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) caused widespread damage across the country.

Punch-kun Faces Security Challenges Following Monkey Business

A young Japanese macaque named Punch-kun has captured hearts around the world at a zoo near Tokyo, but the animal's growing popularity is now creating unexpected challenges, particularly after an American prankster dressed in a yellow suit entered the monkey enclosure, prompting renewed concerns over animal welfare and visitor behavior.

Transport Networks Across Eastern Japan Return to Normal

Transport services across eastern Japan were largely returning to normal on June 4th after Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) moved into the Pacific Ocean, with most railway lines resuming operations, airports functioning normally and airlines working to clear residual delays following a day of widespread disruption that saw nearly 900 flights canceled and major rail services suspended.

Ferry Service Between Ishigaki and Taiwan Resumes After 18 Years

A new ferry service linking Ishigaki Island and Taiwan has begun operations, marking the return of a regular maritime route between the two destinations for the first time in 18 years.

Bear Attacks Leave Four Injured in Fukushima, Woman Feared Killed in Akita

Bear-related incidents have occurred in quick succession in Fukushima and Akita prefectures, leaving four people injured in Fukushima while authorities in Akita are investigating a suspected fatal bear attack involving a woman in her 70s.

Yobuko Underwater Restaurant Promises Bigger Windows Ahead of Renewal

One of Kyushu's most distinctive dining destinations, the underwater restaurant Manbo in Yobuko, Saga Prefecture, has temporarily closed after 43 years in operation as construction advances on a new and modernized replacement scheduled to open this autumn.

Hokkaido Appoints First Government Hunter to Tackle Growing Bear Threat

A veteran hunter with 42 years of experience has become the first person hired by Hokkaido as a "Government Hunter," a newly created role aimed at strengthening bear control measures and improving public safety.

Kansai Airport Completes First Major Renovation Since Opening

Kansai Airport has completed its first large-scale renovation since opening, 24 additional stores, including a Universal Studios Japan outlet, marking the theme park's first airport store in Japan.