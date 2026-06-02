Bear Attacks Leave Four Injured in Fukushima, Woman Feared Killed in Akita

AKITA, Jun 02, 2026 - Bear-related incidents have occurred in quick succession in Fukushima and Akita prefectures, leaving four people injured in Fukushima while authorities in Akita are investigating a suspected fatal bear attack involving a woman in her 70s.

A bear is believed to remain inside a building in Fukushima City after attacking multiple people, prompting an ongoing emergency response.

The incidents occurred in an area of businesses and homes in Sasakino, Fukushima City, about three kilometers northwest of JR Fukushima Station.

According to police and fire officials, emergency calls began pouring in at around 6:30 a.m. on June 2nd reporting that a bear had entered the grounds of Fukushima Steel Works and attacked an employee.

After attacking a worker at the business site, the bear reportedly moved into a nearby residential area, injuring a resident before attacking people at another workplace. Four people were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities believe the bear later entered a building and remained inside, with police and emergency personnel continuing efforts to secure the area.

Meanwhile, in a field in the Kawabe district of Akita City, a woman in her 70s was reported missing. A severely damaged body was later discovered nearby.

Investigators believe the body is likely that of the missing woman. Because bears had been spotted in the surrounding area, authorities suspect she was attacked by a bear.

The bear believed to be involved in the incident was culled at around 9:45 a.m. on June 2nd.

Source: FNN