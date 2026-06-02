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Hokkaido Appoints First Government Hunter to Tackle Growing Bear Threat

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO, Jun 02, 2026 (News On Japan) - A veteran hunter with 42 years of experience has become the first person hired by Hokkaido as a "Government Hunter," a newly created role aimed at strengthening bear control measures and improving public safety.

"We hope you will use your experience and knowledge to contribute to the safety of local communities and work together with us," said Tsuyoshi Idoi, deputy director-general of Hokkaido's Bureau of Natural Environment, during the appointment ceremony.

The newly appointed hunter, 70-year-old Takashi Wakabayashi, is a member of the Sapporo branch of the Hokkaido Hunters Association and holds a hunting license. As a Hokkaido government employee, he will be responsible for culling bears that appear near residential areas, assisting with wildlife management operations, and training personnel involved in bear countermeasures.

"With bear sightings increasing significantly in recent years, I hope to use the experience I have gained over the years to contribute, even in a small way, to the safety and peace of mind of Hokkaido residents," Wakabayashi said.

Hokkaido plans to expand the program by assigning one additional Government Hunter each to the Okhotsk region and southern Hokkaido in the future as it seeks to strengthen its response to the growing number of bear encounters across the prefecture.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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