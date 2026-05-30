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Kansai Airport Completes First Major Renovation Since Opening

May 30, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - Kansai Airport has completed its first large-scale renovation since opening, 24 additional stores, including a Universal Studios Japan outlet, marking the theme park's first airport store in Japan.

The renovation of Terminal 1 has been underway for the past five years at a cost of approximately 70 billion yen.

The final phase to be completed is the commercial area located beyond international departure immigration checkpoints.

International passenger traffic at Kansai Airport exceeded 25 million in 2024, more than 2.7 times the level recorded shortly after the airport opened.

The renovation was carried out to accommodate the growing demand, increasing the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 40 million travelers.

Fumio Owada, Chief Commercial Officer of Kansai Airports, said, "We hope passengers will fully enjoy a relaxing and comfortable time before boarding their flights."

The new commercial area is scheduled to open on June 2nd.

Source: KTV NEWS

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