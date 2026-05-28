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Powerful Typhoon No. 6 Expected to Intensify, Approaching Okinawa

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Typhoon No. 6, located east of the Philippines and moving northward as of 3 p.m. on May 28th, is forecast to intensify into a "very strong" typhoon with maximum sustained winds exceeding 44 meters per second by Saturday, May 31st, before approaching Okinawa’s main island early next week.

The system had a central pressure of 998 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds of 18 meters per second and gusts reaching 25 meters per second.

Weather officials said satellite imagery shows the typhoon has rapidly developed compared to May 27th, with cloud formations becoming significantly more organized.

Forecasts indicate the storm will continue intensifying as it moves north, reaching waters south of Okinawa by 3 p.m. on May 31st. At that stage, the typhoon is expected to have a central pressure of 945 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second, and gusts of up to 60 meters per second while traveling north at around 20 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is then expected to gradually shift eastward while maintaining strong intensity as it passes near Okinawa between June 1st and June 2nd. Forecasters warned that the storm could bring violent winds, rough seas, and heavy rainfall to the region.

Meteorologists noted that this is the first typhoon of the year expected to significantly affect Okinawa, urging residents to closely monitor the latest weather updates and disaster prevention information.

While forecast models from Japan, the United States, and Europe still show slight differences in the storm’s speed and track, forecasters said the level of uncertainty has narrowed compared to previous days.

Strong winds are expected around Okinawa from June 1st, with the storm later moving eastward toward the Pacific coast. Rain bands are forecast to intensify as moist air flows into the region, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall across wider areas from June 2nd onward.

By June 3rd, heavy rain zones are expected to spread further east, with meteorologists warning that some regions could face a heightened risk of torrential rain due to continued inflows of humid air.

Officials also noted that Japan introduced updated disaster prevention information systems beginning May 28th, including revised heavy rain and flood warnings, and encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the new alert system and evacuation guidance.

Previously: Typhoon No. 6 Forecast to Bring Severe Weather to Southern Japan

Source: ウェザーニュース

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