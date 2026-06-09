JR East to Phase Out Traditional Paper Train Tickets

TOKYO - Passengers traveling on JR East services may soon no longer need to insert paper tickets into ticket gates, as the railway operator announced plans to gradually phase out its traditional black-backed paper tickets beginning next spring.

The tickets, commonly used by passengers for local rail travel and recognized by their black reverse side, will be replaced with tickets printed with QR codes. Under the new system, passengers will tap the QR code ticket at ticket gates instead of inserting it into the machines.

The change will apply to small-distance tickets used on conventional rail services. Tickets for the Shinkansen and other services are not included in the transition and will continue to be used separately.

JR East said the current tickets contain metal, and eliminating them will help reduce environmental impact. The company also noted that the new system will prevent problems such as tickets becoming stuck inside ticket gates, improving operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

Source: TBS