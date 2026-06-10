Fire Destroys Historic Arima Inari Shrine

KOBE - A fire broke out at Arima Inari Shrine near the Arima Onsen hot spring resort area in Kobe on the night of June 9th, destroying multiple buildings and leaving an elderly Shinto priest and his wife with minor injuries.

According to police and fire authorities, a report was received at around 9:30 p.m. from witnesses who said something was burning on a mountainside in Arimacho, Kita Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.

The fire originated at the residence of the shrine's chief priest within the grounds of Arima Inari Shrine. Although firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control about five hours later, three buildings, including the priest's home and the shrine office, were completely destroyed.

The injured couple, both in their 80s, suffered minor injuries.

The fire caused temporary confusion in the surrounding area, which is lined with traditional inns and hotels serving visitors to Arima Onsen, one of Japan's best-known hot spring destinations. At a nearby hotel, some guests were evacuated to another affiliated hotel as a precaution.

Firefighters faced difficulties battling the blaze because access to the shrine requires climbing approximately 200 steps, complicating firefighting operations.

One witness described the scene, saying, "Everything was bright red, and you could see the flames. I was worried the fire might spread closer to us."

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: TBS