Fire Breaks Out at Muromachi-Era Daihoji Temple

Toyama, May 17 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out Saturday night at a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, that dates back to the Muromachi period, with flames and thick black smoke seen rising from the roof as the blaze continued for nearly nine hours.

According to police and fire authorities, a nearby resident called emergency services at around 6:45 p.m. on May 16, after spotting black smoke and flames coming from the roof of Daihoji Temple in Takaoka City. The fire was extinguished approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes later.

Four people were living on the temple grounds at the time, but all escaped safely without injury.

Authorities believe the fire also spread to several nearby buildings, and police and firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause and extent of the damage.

Source: TBS