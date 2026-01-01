News On Japan
Society

Fire Breaks Out at Muromachi-Era Daihoji Temple

Toyama, May 17 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out Saturday night at a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, that dates back to the Muromachi period, with flames and thick black smoke seen rising from the roof as the blaze continued for nearly nine hours.

According to police and fire authorities, a nearby resident called emergency services at around 6:45 p.m. on May 16, after spotting black smoke and flames coming from the roof of Daihoji Temple in Takaoka City. The fire was extinguished approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes later.

Four people were living on the temple grounds at the time, but all escaped safely without injury.

Authorities believe the fire also spread to several nearby buildings, and police and firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause and extent of the damage.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Russian Hiker Seriously Injured in Bear Attack in Western Tokyo

A Russian man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a bear while hiking on Mount Mutsuishi in Okutama Town, western Tokyo, at around 12:10 p.m. on May 17th, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Fire Breaks Out at Muromachi-Era Daihoji Temple

A fire broke out Saturday night at a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, that dates back to the Muromachi period, with flames and thick black smoke seen rising from the roof as the blaze continued for nearly nine hours.

Japan Names 26-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup

Japan announced its 26-man squad on May 15th for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with several key selections drawing attention as injuries continue to affect the national team ahead of the tournament.

Mikoshi Fill Asakusa Streets as Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

The Sanja Festival at Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, one of the capital’s signature early summer events, reached its peak on May 16th as nearly 100 mikoshi portable shrines from 44 local neighborhood associations paraded through the downtown streets, filling the area with excitement and energy.

Naphtha Shock Forces Supermarkets to Remove Free Plastic Bags

Free roll-type plastic bags once available to shoppers at supermarkets are being removed one after another as shortages of naphtha, a petroleum-derived raw material used in plastic production, spread across Japan amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Student-Run Aquarium in Ehime

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Ehime Prefecture on May 16th ahead of the National Tree-Planting Festival scheduled for May 17th, touring Japan’s only aquarium operated by high school students as part of an extracurricular club activity.

Yakuza Boss Found Not Guilty Again in Shooting of Rival Gang Member

The Osaka High Court upheld the acquittal on May 12th of Hiroshi Nakata, the 67-year-old head of the Yamaken-gumi faction, who had been charged with shooting and seriously injuring a member of a rival crime syndicate in Kobe in 2019.

Parents and Brother Arrested Over Confinement of Teenage Girl in Closet

Police have arrested a couple in their 40s and their son in his 20s for allegedly confining a teenage girl inside a locked closet at their Tokyo home under the guise of discipline.

Empress Masako Attends National Red Cross Convention as Honorary President

The National Red Cross Convention held on May 12 honored people involved in Red Cross activities across Japan. Empress Masako, serving as honorary president, attended the event alongside other female members of the Imperial Family, including Crown Princess Kiko, who serves as vice honorary president.

Suspects Use Bear Spray in Failed Backpack Robbery

Three men, including 22-year-old Sakuya Murakami from Takatsuki City in Osaka Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury after allegedly spraying a man in the face with what is believed to have been bear repellent and attempting to steal his backpack on a street in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, in April.

Black Smoke Engulfs Fukuoka Expressway

Thick black smoke billowed across an expressway in Fukuoka on May 11th after a fire broke out beneath an elevated section of the road, temporarily blocking visibility for drivers and forcing a partial road closure.

Japanese Rescued From Fraud Ring in Indonesia

Several Japanese nationals suspected of involvement in a special fraud operation in Indonesia have been detained, after a report from the family of a Japanese woman believed to have been trafficked led authorities to uncover the operation.

Old Building Wall Collapses Onto Taxi

Part of the exterior wall of a commercial building collapsed in Osaka on May 10th, causing a nearby highway signpost to topple onto a taxi in what authorities suspect may have been linked to the building’s aging condition.