Penniless Man Steals 49 Water Meters to Get Cash for Copper

OSAKA - A 60-year-old unemployed man has been arrested and indicted for allegedly stealing water meters from apartment complexes in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in what police believe was a scheme to sell the devices amid soaring copper prices and a growing nationwide wave of metal thefts.

Koji Nakagaki is accused of stealing a water meter from a vacant unit at a public housing complex in Sakai's Nishi Ward in April.

Police said they have also gathered evidence linking Nakagaki to the theft of 49 water meters from apartment buildings across Sakai during April, with the stolen items valued at a total of approximately 147,000 yen. The additional allegations have been referred to prosecutors.

Investigators believe Nakagaki targeted the meters because they contain copper, the price of which has risen sharply in recent years, increasing the resale value of metal components. During questioning, Nakagaki reportedly admitted to the thefts, telling investigators, "I stole them because I had no money."

The case reflects a growing nationwide problem linked to rising copper prices and strong global demand for the metal. Copper is a key material used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, power grid upgrades, and AI-related infrastructure, pushing prices to historically high levels and increasing the attractiveness of metal theft.

Water meters have become a particular target because they are relatively easy to remove and contain valuable copper and brass components. Authorities say thieves often focus on vacant homes, public housing units, and unoccupied apartments where the thefts may go unnoticed for extended periods.

Similar incidents have been reported across Japan in recent years. Copper cable thefts from solar power facilities and electrical infrastructure have increased, while temples and shrines have also fallen victim to thieves targeting copper roofing and decorative metalwork. In some cases, large quantities of electrical wiring have been stolen from industrial and energy facilities.

Municipal governments in several prefectures have reported repeated thefts of water meters, prompting concerns about disruptions to public utilities and the growing costs of replacing stolen equipment.

Police are continuing to investigate the extent of Nakagaki's activities and whether he may have been involved in selling the stolen meters through scrap metal channels. Authorities are also examining whether the case is connected to broader trends in copper-related thefts that have emerged across the country as metal prices continue to climb.

Source: YOMIURI