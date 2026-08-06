Bentley Smashes Through Line of Cars Before Driver Flees

TOKYO - A 49-year-old man has been rearrested on suspicion of injuring six people after driving a Bentley into seven vehicles stopped at a traffic light on National Route 16 in Hachioji, western Tokyo, in March.

The suspect, South Korean national Song Ryushi, also known as Tatsumi Hashimoto, allegedly crashed into a line of stationary vehicles before accelerating between two lanes of traffic and striking cars on both sides.

Dashboard camera footage showed the Bentley hitting a vehicle stopped at a red light with enough force to push a minicar several meters forward. The luxury car then ignored the signal and continued through the line of traffic, colliding with additional vehicles as it picked up speed.

The Bentley sustained extensive damage, including the near-total destruction of its right headlight, before becoming undrivable. Song allegedly abandoned the vehicle on the road and fled on foot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the Bentley struck seven vehicles in succession, injuring six people, some of whom suffered broken bones.

Investigators believe the car was traveling at about 81 kilometers per hour shortly before the first collision and was moving at an estimated 64 kph at the moment of impact.

Song reportedly told investigators that he saw vehicles stopped ahead and applied the brakes, but believed he could not stop in time. He said he therefore tried to drive through the space between the two lines of cars.

Separate camera footage captured a man believed to be Song leaving the disabled Bentley and fleeing the scene.

The latest arrest is Song's third in connection with the incident. He was initially arrested after allegedly entering a residential property while fleeing from the crash site. He was later arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police rearrested him on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury and other offenses, including assault and property damage.

Song told investigators that he had been fleeing a rival group at the time of the collisions. Police, however, found no vehicle that appeared to be pursuing him.

Following a psychiatric evaluation conducted while he was held for assessment, investigators concluded that Song was capable of being held criminally responsible.

Police said Song has admitted to the allegations.

Source: 日テレNEWS