News On Japan
Society

Knife-Wielding Man Dies After Police Shooting

Aug 05, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - A knife-wielding man died after a police sergeant shot him in the chest on a street in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, after he continued advancing toward five officers despite repeated warnings and a warning shot fired into the air.

Video footage of the incident showed the man approaching the officers while carrying a bladed weapon. An officer drew his handgun and repeatedly warned him, saying, "I will shoot," while urging him to drop the knife.

When the man continued moving toward the officers without responding, a male police sergeant fired one warning shot into the air. The man still did not stop, prompting the officer to fire a second round, which struck him in the left side of the chest.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing officers in the performance of their duties and other offenses after he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

An autopsy determined that he died from hemorrhagic shock caused by the gunshot wound to his chest.

The shooting occurred on a street lined with commercial facilities and homes in Kawachinagano. Police received an emergency call at around 7 p.m. on August 4 reporting that "a blood-covered man carrying a kitchen knife is acting violently near the entrance to a supermarket."

A staff member at a nearby supermarket said the man had brought milk to the checkout counter but left without purchasing it. "I do not know whether it was in his right or left hand, but he had a kitchen knife," the employee said. "I think he may have been gripping the blade itself. Blood was flowing and scattered around the area."

After officers arrived, the man approached them while pointing what appeared to be a knife in their direction.

A witness said there had already been a major disturbance when the witness arrived at the supermarket. "I heard a man shouting very loudly," the witness said. "When the shot was fired, I thought he had fallen, but he was still standing even after being shot. He then began saying, 'It hurts, it hurts,' and was speaking incoherently."

Police removed the cordon from the scene at around 4 p.m. on August 5. A substantial amount of what appeared to be blood remained on the road.

An acquaintance described the man as gentle and mild-mannered. "When he suddenly learned that his mother had died, he broke down sobbing," the acquaintance said. Asked why the man may have approached police with a knife, the acquaintance said, "I do not know. He may have been under severe emotional pressure."

Osaka Prefectural Police said it was regrettable that the man had died. The department said the circumstances appeared to meet the legal requirements for discharging a firearm, although the details of the incident remain under investigation.

Japanese police officers generally carry five-shot revolvers. Seizo Sasaki, a former investigator with the Saitama Prefectural Police First Investigation Division, said the weapons have the capacity to kill or seriously injure and that officers receive regular firearms training beginning at the police academy.

"The standards governing the use of weapons are strictly defined," Sasaki said. "When there is an immediate threat and no other means are available, police officers are permitted to fire their handguns."

Rules issued by the National Public Safety Commission establish detailed conditions governing each stage of handgun use, from drawing the weapon to firing it.

In another recent case, police fired a total of four shots while arresting a man who had entered a convenience store in Koshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on July 22. Two bullets struck the man, leaving him injured. Kumamoto Prefectural Police said on August 4 that the use of the firearm had been appropriate.

Sasaki said the Osaka shooting also appeared justified because the man was carrying a knife, appeared highly agitated and ignored both verbal warnings and the warning shot.

"He did not obey the warnings and did not respond even after a warning shot was fired," Sasaki said. "The conditions permitting officers to discharge a firearm were clearly met. I believe an officer would be justified in pointing a handgun at someone simply for possessing a knife under such circumstances."

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Powerful Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Batter Okinawa

A large and very strong Typhoon No. 13, known internationally as Dolphin, is forecast to approach Okinawa with violent winds and towering waves from August 7 through August 9, while dangerous heat continues from the Tokai region through Kyushu.

Supermarket Becomes Lifeline for Quake-Stricken Kumamoto

Nine days after the Kumamoto earthquake, a supermarket in Hikawa, where the strongest seismic intensity of 7 was recorded, is moving toward reopening while providing free groundwater to residents as about 3,200 households remain without running water.

Japan Plans Stricter Permanent Residency Rules for Foreign Nationals

Japan's Immigration Services Agency on August 4 released draft guidelines that would tighten the requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, including new income and pension standards designed to ensure applicants have economic conditions equal to or better than those of Japanese people.

Haneda Airport Tightens Baggage Check-In Rules

Six airlines, including All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Air Do, will move the baggage check-in deadline for domestic flights at Haneda Airport to 30 minutes before departure from September 1.

Iran Conflict Enters New Phase as Energy Risks Spread

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel may be entering a more dangerous phase, with Tehran appearing increasingly willing to initiate attacks rather than merely respond to US strikes, while disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten oil and liquefied natural gas supplies worldwide.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Knife-Wielding Man Dies After Police Shooting

A knife-wielding man died after a police sergeant shot him in the chest on a street in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, after he continued advancing toward five officers despite repeated warnings and a warning shot fired into the air.

High School Girl Injured in Pencil Attack

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old high school girl in the neck with a mechanical pencil at a store in Hakodate, Hokkaido, around noon on August 4.

Nurse Indicted for Murder Over Feces Injection

A former nurse has been indicted on a murder charge for allegedly killing a 75-year-old hospital patient by injecting fecal matter into his intravenous drip at a hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

Questions Mount Over Why Employees Reentered Mall Before Explosion

The operators of cosmetics and apparel stores at Aeon Mall Kumamoto disclosed new details on August 4 about how five employees who had initially evacuated the building later returned inside before being killed in an explosion following the earthquake.

Six Boys Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Raw Eggs at Police

Six boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties after allegedly riding motorized bicycles and throwing raw eggs at police officers in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture.

Kyoto Prison Officer Indicted Over Alleged 200,000-Yen Bribery Deal

A correctional officer at Kyoto Prison has been indicted on suspicion of agreeing to accept 200,000 yen from three inmates in return for providing them with unspecified favors, raising concerns about staff-inmate relations one year after Japan introduced its new imprisonment system focused on rehabilitation.

Security Camera Captures Dramatic Train-Truck Collision

A Tokyu train struck a truck that had been forced onto the tracks by a road collision in Yokohama on the morning of August 4, temporarily suspending all services on the Kodomonokuni Line, although none of the roughly 100 passengers and crew aboard the train were injured.

Aeon Mall Explosion a 'Man-Made Disaster'

The family of a 22-year-old cosmetics store employee killed in the explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto said she had safely evacuated after the powerful earthquake but returned to the building under instructions from her company, calling her death a "man-made disaster."