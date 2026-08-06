Woman Arrested Over Massive Manga Order Cancellations

TOKYO - A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly placing massive orders for merchandise from popular manga series through Shueisha's online store and then canceling the purchases without payment, causing disruption to the retailer's operations.

Police said the suspect, identified by the surname Yoshida, allegedly ordered large quantities of merchandise related to Shonen Jump titles, including One Piece and Naruto, before canceling the transactions without paying.

Investigators believe Yoshida repeatedly placed the orders through 238 separate accounts. The total value of the canceled merchandise exceeded 4.3 billion yen, according to police.

Yoshida has admitted to the allegations, investigators said. She was quoted as saying that she was a fan of anime in general and that placing the orders satisfied her desires.

Source: 日テレNEWS