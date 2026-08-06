News On Japan
Society

Woman Arrested Over Massive Manga Order Cancellations

Aug 06, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly placing massive orders for merchandise from popular manga series through Shueisha's online store and then canceling the purchases without payment, causing disruption to the retailer's operations.

Police said the suspect, identified by the surname Yoshida, allegedly ordered large quantities of merchandise related to Shonen Jump titles, including One Piece and Naruto, before canceling the transactions without paying.

Investigators believe Yoshida repeatedly placed the orders through 238 separate accounts. The total value of the canceled merchandise exceeded 4.3 billion yen, according to police.

Yoshida has admitted to the allegations, investigators said. She was quoted as saying that she was a fan of anime in general and that placing the orders satisfied her desires.

Source: 日テレNEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Double Typhoons Near Japan as Typhoon No. 13 Set to Strike Okinawa

A large and strong Typhoon No. 13 is expected to strike Okinawa's main island on August 7, bringing destructive winds, torrential rain and widespread flight cancellations, while a newly formed Typhoon No. 15 could approach the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kanto during the Obon holiday period.

Kumamoto Earthquake Buildings Still Collapsing

Buildings damaged in the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake may collapse some time after the initial shaking, authorities warned, urging residents never to approach structures that are leaning or appear unstable.

Toyota Futuristic City Begins Recruiting Residents

Toyota Motor has begun recruiting residents of Shizuoka Prefecture to live in Woven City, its experimental community for developing future technologies, with about 25 households expected to move into the site for two years from March 2027.

Supermarket Becomes Lifeline for Quake-Stricken Kumamoto

Nine days after the Kumamoto earthquake, a supermarket in Hikawa, where the strongest seismic intensity of 7 was recorded, is moving toward reopening while providing free groundwater to residents as about 3,200 households remain without running water.

Japan Plans Stricter Permanent Residency Rules for Foreign Nationals

Japan's Immigration Services Agency on August 4 released draft guidelines that would tighten the requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, including new income and pension standards designed to ensure applicants have economic conditions equal to or better than those of Japanese people.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Bentley Smashes Through Line of Cars Before Driver Flees

A 49-year-old man has been rearrested on suspicion of injuring six people after driving a Bentley into seven vehicles stopped at a traffic light on National Route 16 in Hachioji, western Tokyo, in March.

Woman Arrested Over Massive Manga Order Cancellations

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly placing massive orders for merchandise from popular manga series through Shueisha's online store and then canceling the purchases without payment, causing disruption to the retailer's operations.

Knife-Wielding Man Dies After Police Shooting

A knife-wielding man died after a police sergeant shot him in the chest on a street in Kawachinagano, Osaka Prefecture, after he continued advancing toward five officers despite repeated warnings and a warning shot fired into the air.

Supermarket Becomes Lifeline for Quake-Stricken Kumamoto

Nine days after the Kumamoto earthquake, a supermarket in Hikawa, where the strongest seismic intensity of 7 was recorded, is moving toward reopening while providing free groundwater to residents as about 3,200 households remain without running water.

High School Girl Injured in Pencil Attack

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old high school girl in the neck with a mechanical pencil at a store in Hakodate, Hokkaido, around noon on August 4.

Nurse Indicted for Murder Over Feces Injection

A former nurse has been indicted on a murder charge for allegedly killing a 75-year-old hospital patient by injecting fecal matter into his intravenous drip at a hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

Questions Mount Over Why Employees Reentered Mall Before Explosion

The operators of cosmetics and apparel stores at Aeon Mall Kumamoto disclosed new details on August 4 about how five employees who had initially evacuated the building later returned inside before being killed in an explosion following the earthquake.

Six Boys Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Raw Eggs at Police

Six boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties after allegedly riding motorized bicycles and throwing raw eggs at police officers in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture.