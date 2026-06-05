Controversy Erupts Over Prime Minister Takaichi’s Alleged Smear Video

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is facing mounting scrutiny over allegations that members of her campaign were involved in distributing online videos that disparaged rival candidates during the February House of Representatives election, with opposition parties intensifying their questioning in the Diet and demanding further clarification.

The controversy stems from reports published by Weekly Bunshun alleging that individuals linked to Takaichi's campaign circulated videos targeting political opponents on social media. The issue has attracted attention not simply as a political scandal but because of concerns that such activities could distort voter behavior and undermine the fairness of democratic elections.

Takaichi's camp denied the allegations last month. The prime minister stated that neither she nor her secretaries had any prior relationship with the individual accused of producing the videos and said she trusted her staff members.

The issue resurfaced after the magazine reported the existence of audio recordings allegedly capturing online conversations between one of Takaichi's publicly funded secretaries and a man said to have produced the videos. The report triggered a fresh round of questioning in the Diet's Budget Committee.

During questioning on June 4th, opposition lawmakers asked whether the voice heard in the recordings belonged to the secretary in question. Takaichi responded that she had been unable to verify the report immediately because it was available only to paid subscribers and she had first seen the questions in the early hours of the morning.

After reviewing the recordings on the night of June 4th, Takaichi told lawmakers on June 5th that she still could not determine whether the voice belonged to her secretary.

"I reviewed the recordings late last night. It is difficult to determine from that kind of audio whether it is actually my secretary," Takaichi said.

She added that the voice in the recording sounded noticeably different from the secretary's normal speaking style.

"The voice said to belong to my secretary sounded much higher and more articulate than when that person speaks with me, so I felt there was something unnatural about it," she said.

Takaichi also rejected suggestions that the recordings proved her camp had commissioned smear videos.

"I find it deeply offensive to be accused of creating smear videos based solely on a weekly magazine article," she said.

Opposition lawmakers continued pressing the prime minister over whether she had directly confirmed the matter with the secretary involved.

Japanese Communist Party lawmaker Taku Yamazoe asked whether Takaichi had verified with the secretary that the voice in the publicly released recording was actually theirs.

Takaichi responded that she had spent much of the night trying to reach the secretary and finally spoke with them on the morning of June 5th.

According to the prime minister, when she asked the secretary to listen to the recording, the secretary questioned why they should have to become a paying subscriber to access the material and expressed anger over what they viewed as a one-sided report.

Takaichi reiterated that neither she nor her staff engage in personal attacks against political rivals and dismissed calls for a broader investigation, maintaining that the allegations lack credible evidence.

Political commentators note that if the allegations are false, both the prime minister and her secretary could potentially pursue legal action to defend their reputations. Some observers have argued that an independent voice analysis could help clarify the matter and provide a more convincing explanation to voters.

The controversy has also reignited debate over the growing role of social media in Japanese politics. Analysts point out that Diet debates increasingly serve not only as exchanges between politicians but also as content designed to be clipped into short videos and distributed online. Politicians often craft memorable remarks that can quickly spread across social media platforms and resonate with supporters.

The issue recalls a separate controversy during last year's Liberal Democratic Party presidential race, when individuals associated with a campaign were found to have requested supporters post favorable comments online while criticizing rival candidates. The incident prompted public criticism and an apology from those involved.

At the same time, social media has become an essential tool for politicians seeking to communicate directly with voters. Takaichi has built a significant online following through frequent posts, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from diplomatic meetings and more personal aspects of her daily life, helping cultivate an approachable public image.

Experts say the challenge lies in balancing the benefits of direct communication with the risks created by viral content. Research cited by commentators suggests that short-form political videos are increasingly produced by third parties rather than official campaigns, with many creators motivated by advertising revenue generated through high viewership.

Studies indicate that negative or emotionally charged content often attracts more attention than positive messages. As a result, videos emphasizing controversy, criticism, or outrage tend to spread more rapidly, creating incentives for creators to produce increasingly provocative material.

Analysts argue that this dynamic is partly rooted in human psychology, as people are naturally more sensitive to perceived threats, risks, and negative information. While this instinct may have evolved as a survival mechanism, it can also contribute to the rapid spread of misinformation and misleading narratives online.

The latest round of questioning has also exposed signs of unease within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. One former cabinet minister reportedly described Takaichi's explanation as "a bit of a stretch," suggesting that skepticism over the government's response is not limited to opposition parties.

Opposition lawmakers are now seeking to summon both the secretary and the alleged video creator as witnesses before the Diet, signaling that the controversy is likely to remain a focal point of political debate in the coming weeks.

As political debate continues to move onto digital platforms, experts are urging voters to approach viral content with caution. High viewership figures, they warn, should not be treated as proof of accuracy. Instead, voters are encouraged to examine multiple sources and consider opposing viewpoints before forming conclusions on politically charged issues.

Source: YOMIURI