Zelenskyy Orders Stronger Diplomatic Engagement With Japan

TOKYO - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed diplomatic officials on August 3 to strengthen relations with Japan, expressing disappointment with the results achieved so far and raising speculation that Kyiv is seeking Japanese weapons supplies.

"There have been significant political changes in Japan, and we had considerable expectations, but so far the results have not been that great," Zelenskyy said.

He did not specify what results he was referring to. However, the directive is believed to reflect Ukraine's interest in securing weapons from Japan following the Japanese government's decision to ease restrictions on arms exports.

Source: テレ東BIZ