Trump Calls Yen-Buying Intervention a Sign of Friendship

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States intervened to buy yen because of its strong relationship with Japan, describing the action as a sign of friendship and pledging that Washington would always support the country.

Explaining the decision on August 2, Trump said, "Japan and we have a good relationship. We have very strong financial power. Japan was facing a weak yen and was asking for a little help."

"We will always be there for Japan," Trump said, calling the country "a very good friend of the United States" and stressing that the intervention demonstrated the friendship between the two nations.

Trump also said the United States would gain economic benefits from the intervention and expressed the view that the move would have a positive effect on the global economy.

Source: FNN