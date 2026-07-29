Takaichi Food-Tax Plan Deepens Market Test Ahead Of BOJ Meeting

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved closer on July 29 to adopting a sharp temporary cut in Japan’s food sales tax, turning cost-of-living relief into the next major political test for her government as markets remained uneasy over the weak yen, rising bond yields and the administration’s expansionary fiscal agenda.

Takaichi plans to lower the sales tax on food from 8% to 1% for two years starting in April next year, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun report cited by Reuters. The cabinet is expected to finalize the plan in early August and submit related legislation during the autumn parliamentary session.

The proposal would give the government a highly visible answer to public frustration over rising food prices. It also shows how sharply the political environment has changed. Only weeks ago, Takaichi was trying to define her administration through a 370 trillion yen public-private investment roadmap aimed at strategic industries, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, energy, space and quantum technology. Now, the government is being forced to respond more directly to household inflation.

The tax cut is politically attractive because it targets the item voters feel most frequently: food. A reduction from 8% to 1% would be easy to explain and could help Takaichi show that her government is not focused only on markets, defense and industrial policy. But the same measure risks worsening the very market concerns that have put her administration under pressure.

Japan’s bond market is already uneasy over the scale of Takaichi’s growth agenda and the lack of detailed funding plans. Investors have pushed up long-term Japanese government bond yields to multi-decade highs, while the yen has traded near its weakest level in about 40 years. A large tax cut without clear revenue offsets could deepen concern that the government is prioritizing political relief over fiscal discipline.

That is the core of Takaichi’s political dilemma. Falling approval ratings have increased pressure to deliver immediate support to households, but any unfunded relief measure could unsettle markets further. If markets react badly, the yen could weaken again, pushing up import costs and worsening the same cost-of-living problem the tax cut is meant to address.

Reuters described this as a political and market “doom loop,” in which Takaichi’s weaker public standing increases pressure for tax cuts and spending, while those measures raise doubts over fiscal management and contribute to yen and bond-market instability.

The food-tax proposal has already drawn concern from both ruling and opposition lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Taro Aso, an influential figure in the Liberal Democratic Party, reportedly raised no objection after discussing the plan with Takaichi, but resistance remains because the government has not made clear how it would cover the lost revenue.

The two-year limit is intended to show fiscal restraint, but it could create another political problem later. Once households become used to a lower food tax, restoring the rate to 8% could be attacked as a tax increase. Opposition parties may argue that the government is creating a delayed burden while claiming short-term relief.

The timing also matters. Starting the tax cut in April next year may be administratively realistic, but it gives opposition parties an opening to say the government is not acting quickly enough. Some opposition lawmakers have already argued for earlier cash benefits, which they say could reach households faster than a tax-system change.

Takaichi’s decision therefore sets up a battle over the best way to respond to inflation. The government can argue that a food-tax cut is broad, visible and directly linked to daily living costs. The opposition can argue that it is delayed, fiscally risky and likely to become a future tax increase when the temporary period ends.

The Bank of Japan is the other major pressure point. The BOJ begins its July 30-31 policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting it to keep its policy rate at 1% while signaling that further rate hikes remain possible as price pressures build. The central bank raised rates in June to their highest level in more than three decades.

The BOJ’s communication may matter more than the decision itself. If Governor Kazuo Ueda sounds more hawkish, the yen could receive support and inflation pressure may ease, but higher rates would increase borrowing costs and complicate Takaichi’s investment strategy. If he sounds cautious, the yen could weaken further and households could face more import-driven inflation.

The government has already tried to reassure investors that it respects BOJ independence. Earlier wording in the economic blueprint had suggested closer alignment between the government and the central bank, raising fears that Takaichi wanted the BOJ to support her growth agenda by delaying rate hikes. The final version clarified that specific monetary policy tools belong to the BOJ.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has also said the government’s relationship with the BOJ is normal and smooth. Her comments were aimed at calming investors before the BOJ meeting, but the food-tax proposal may make that reassurance harder to sustain if markets see fiscal policy moving in a more expansionary direction.

The yen remains the most visible market signal. A weaker yen supports exporters and tourism, but it raises the cost of imported food, fuel and raw materials. That makes it politically dangerous for a government already facing criticism over prices. Currency intervention remains possible if movements become excessive, but intervention cannot solve the underlying tension between Japan’s fiscal stance, BOJ policy and global interest-rate differentials.

Japan-China tensions added a foreign-policy layer to the day’s political picture. Beijing and Tokyo offered conflicting accounts of whether Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had briefly spoken with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during ASEAN-related meetings in Manila last week. Motegi said the two sides had exchanged words on bilateral relations, while China denied that any exchange had taken place.

The dispute is small in diplomatic form but meaningful in political context. Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated since Takaichi’s remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency, which angered Beijing. China has since taken retaliatory steps, including export controls and other measures affecting Japanese entities.

For Takaichi, China policy remains an important part of her security and economic-resilience message. But with the yen, food prices and the BOJ dominating domestic politics, foreign-policy tensions may increasingly be judged by their economic consequences, especially if Chinese restrictions affect supply chains or tourism.

The July 29 political picture shows a government trying to shift from market reassurance to voter relief without losing credibility on either front. The food-tax cut may help Takaichi answer criticism that she has not done enough for households, but it also increases scrutiny of how her administration will fund its policies.

The central question is whether the government can present the food-tax cut as a disciplined, temporary and targeted inflation measure, rather than as a politically driven concession after a fall in support. The BOJ meeting will test that balance almost immediately. If markets believe the central bank remains independent and the government can explain its fiscal plan, Takaichi may be able to stabilize the situation. If the yen weakens further or bond yields rise again, the tax cut could become another part of the market pressure surrounding her administration.

What To Watch Next

The BOJ’s July 30-31 policy meeting is the immediate focus. Markets will watch whether Governor Kazuo Ueda signals another rate hike later this year or takes a more cautious line.

The cabinet is expected to finalize the food-tax cut plan in early August, including how the revenue loss will be handled and whether the two-year limit can be made politically credible.

Opposition parties are likely to attack the food-tax proposal as delayed, fiscally risky and potentially equivalent to a future tax increase when the rate returns to 8%.

The yen remains a major political risk. Further weakness could increase pressure for currency intervention and deepen household concern over imported inflation.

Bond yields should be watched closely as a measure of whether investors believe Takaichi can combine tax relief, long-term investment and fiscal discipline.

Japan-China relations remain tense after conflicting accounts of the Motegi-Wang exchange, with economic security and supply-chain risks still central to the government’s China policy.