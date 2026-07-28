Katayama Moves To Calm BOJ Fears As Takaichi Faces Market Pressure

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government moved on July 28 to reassure investors that it respects the Bank of Japan’s independence, as Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said relations between the government and the central bank remain smooth despite market concern over rising bond yields, yen weakness and the administration’s growth-oriented fiscal agenda.

Katayama said the government’s relationship with the BOJ is "normal and smooth," pushing back against the idea that Takaichi’s administration is pressuring the central bank to delay further interest-rate increases. She said specific monetary policy decisions belong to the BOJ and emphasized the need for clear communication with bond-market participants as Japan prepares its next fiscal budget.

The remarks were politically important because they came just before the BOJ’s July 30-31 policy meeting, one of the most closely watched events of the summer. The central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at 1%, pausing after a June increase that lifted rates to their highest level in more than three decades. But the tone of the meeting may matter more than the decision itself.

Markets will be looking for signs of whether Governor Kazuo Ueda is preparing the ground for another rate hike later this year. The weak yen, higher energy costs and persistent price pressures have revived expectations that the BOJ may need to tighten policy again, even as the government wants to maintain supportive conditions for investment and growth.

That tension has become a defining political problem for Takaichi. Her administration’s economic roadmap calls for more than 370 trillion yen in combined public and private investment through fiscal 2040, targeting strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, energy, space, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing. The plan is designed to revive Japan’s growth potential and strengthen economic security.

But investors have become wary that the government may pursue aggressive spending while trying to keep borrowing costs contained. Earlier drafts of the government’s economic blueprint appeared to urge closer coordination with the BOJ, raising concern that the administration wanted monetary policy to support its growth strategy. The final version clarified that specific policy tools remain under the central bank’s authority, but the political damage has not fully disappeared.

Katayama’s latest comments were therefore an attempt to draw a clearer line between government strategy and BOJ operations. She said the earlier wording had created confusion but was not intended to undermine the central bank’s autonomy. The message was aimed at both domestic investors and foreign markets: Takaichi wants growth, but the government does not want to be seen as directing the BOJ.

The yen remains the most immediate pressure point. Its fall to around 40-year lows has raised import costs and deepened household frustration over food, energy and daily expenses. Katayama has repeatedly warned that the government is ready to act against excessive currency moves, but intervention warnings have limited effect if investors believe Japan’s interest-rate gap with the United States will remain wide.

The currency debate has become a political debate because it directly affects public support. A Yomiuri Shimbun poll showed Takaichi’s approval rating falling to 57% in July from 69% in June, a sharp decline attributed largely to rising living costs. The fall suggests that voters are beginning to judge the administration less by its long-term growth promises and more by prices they face now.

Takaichi has argued that strengthening Japan’s growth and competitiveness will eventually support the yen by improving market confidence in the economy. That message is consistent with her broader policy framework, but it is vulnerable to criticism because households need relief before the benefits of long-term investment become visible.

The unresolved food consumption tax issue is likely to become the next major domestic test. The government is expected to decide by early August whether to pursue a temporary cut to the 8% consumption tax rate on food. Takaichi has supported food-tax relief as a cost-of-living measure, but the policy raises difficult questions over revenue, implementation and how the rate would be restored later.

Opposition parties have already criticized the ruling bloc’s proposal, arguing that a temporary food-tax cut would amount to a future tax increase when the measure ends. Some opposition lawmakers have called instead for early cash benefits to help households deal with inflation more quickly. The government must now decide whether to prioritize visible tax relief, fiscal caution or faster direct support.

The BOJ meeting will shape that decision. If the central bank signals that further rate hikes are likely, it could help stabilize the yen but may also increase borrowing costs and complicate the government’s investment program. If the BOJ sounds cautious, it may preserve growth conditions but risk further yen weakness and more criticism over inflation.

Bond markets are another constraint. Long-term Japanese government bond yields have risen to levels not seen in decades, reflecting concern over fiscal discipline, inflation and the balance between government spending and central bank policy. Katayama said debt issuance will not be capped by a fixed number, but will be managed within levels acceptable to investors. That formulation gives the government flexibility, but it also increases the need for credibility.

The political challenge is that Takaichi’s core message depends on confidence. She wants to argue that Japan can invest aggressively, raise growth potential and manage its debt through stronger nominal expansion. Markets want proof that the government will not turn that argument into open-ended borrowing. Voters want proof that the strategy will reduce pressure on daily life.

The secondary-capital law, passed last week, remains part of the political background. The law creates a framework for strengthening backup national functions outside Tokyo, a priority for the Japan Innovation Party. It was enacted after a narrow upper house vote, with the ruling bloc and Team Mirai supporting the measure and opposition parties criticizing it as a political bargain that could advance Ishin’s Osaka-centered agenda.

For Takaichi, passage of the law helped stabilize the coalition after the LDP had already secured its conservative priority through the revised Imperial House Law. For Ishin, the law gives the party a visible achievement on decentralization and national resilience. But criticism from unions, local-government groups and opposition parties suggests the implementation stage could become politically sensitive.

Concerns include how a secondary capital would be selected, whether multiple cities could be designated, how local residents would be consulted, and whether the policy could be used to revive Osaka metropolitan restructuring debates. The government will need to show that the law is about national crisis resilience rather than coalition deal-making.

The revised Imperial House Law also remains in the background. It allows female imperial family members to remain in the Imperial House after marriage and permits adoption from former male-line imperial branches, while preserving male-line succession and excluding female emperors. The law gave Takaichi a conservative achievement, but it continues to draw criticism from those seeking a broader succession debate.

The July 28 political picture is therefore one of reassurance after pressure. Katayama is trying to calm markets over BOJ independence. Takaichi is trying to defend her growth strategy after a fall in public support. The BOJ is preparing to decide how much concern to show about inflation and the yen. The coalition is moving from passing secondary-capital legislation to explaining how it will be used.

The central question is whether the government can restore confidence on both fronts at once. Investors need reassurance that fiscal policy and monetary policy will remain credible. Households need reassurance that the government has a practical answer to rising prices. If Takaichi can manage both, the approval slump may stabilize. If the BOJ meeting or food-tax decision deepens concern, July could mark the start of a more difficult phase for her administration.

What To Watch Next

The BOJ’s July 30-31 policy meeting is the main event this week. Markets will focus on whether the central bank signals another rate hike later this year.

Katayama’s comments on BOJ independence and debt issuance will be tested by bond-market reaction, especially if yields continue to rise.

The yen remains the most immediate political risk. Further weakness could intensify calls for intervention and strengthen criticism that the government’s economic policy is worsening inflation.

The government’s decision on a possible temporary cut to the 8% consumption tax rate on food is expected by early August.

Takaichi’s approval rating should be watched closely after its sharp July fall, particularly if household inflation remains the dominant public concern.

Implementation of the secondary-capital law could become the next coalition issue as local governments, Ishin and opposition parties scrutinize how candidate cities are selected.

Reaction to the revised Imperial House Law will continue in the background, especially over female succession and the long-term stability of the imperial family.