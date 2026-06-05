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Police Tighten Net Around Youth Suspects in Tochigi Robbery-Murder Case

Jun 05, 2026 | News On Japan

TOCHIGI, Jun 05, 2026 - A 16-year-old boy accused of carrying out a deadly home invasion in Tochigi Prefecture has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery-murder involving the two sons of a 69-year-old woman who was killed during the attack, police said.

The case centers on the killing of Eiko Tomiyama, 69, who was found stabbed more than 20 times at her home in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, last month.

Police have already arrested four 16-year-old boys believed to have carried out the attack, along with Kaito Takemae, 28, and his wife Miyu, 25, who are suspected of directing the group. An 18-year-old high school student alleged to have acted as a recruiter has also been arrested.

Investigators on Thursday re-arrested a 16-year-old high school student from Sagamihara, who was the first suspect taken into custody in the case, on suspicion of attempted robbery-murder.

According to police, the teenager allegedly conspired with the three other juvenile suspects and the Takemae couple before breaking into Tomiyama's home. While searching the residence, the group reportedly encountered Tomiyama's two sons—a man in his 40s and another in his 30s—and attacked them with a crowbar in an attempt to kill them.

Police believe the victims arrived at the house after Tomiyama's husband, who was at home during the incident, contacted the younger son, who had been working in nearby fields. The younger son then went to the residence together with his older brother, where they unexpectedly came face-to-face with the intruders.

The older son suffered serious injuries, including a fractured right arm, while the younger son sustained severe head injuries, including a cerebral contusion and traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted the allegations, telling investigators, "There is no mistake that I hit them with a crowbar."

The teenager was initially detained shortly after the crime when police stopped and questioned him near the scene. Officers became suspicious after he was seen walking while covering his face with his hands. During questioning, he reportedly made statements indicating he had been involved in a robbery, leading to his arrest.

Police plan to re-arrest the other three juvenile suspects and the Takemae couple on similar charges.

Authorities are also searching for Kazuhiko Masuda, 48, who is believed to have orchestrated the crime and fled overseas. A nationwide wanted notice has been issued, and Japanese investigators are working with foreign law enforcement agencies to track his whereabouts.

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